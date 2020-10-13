The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Singapore's best digital bank 2017: DBS

October 14, 2020
Share

DBS

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

Digitise or perish, says DBS Bank, and Singapore’s largest bank has backed up its rhetoric by aiming to become an Asian fintech hothouse. It has renovated a 16,000 sq ft space on the island and called it DBS Asia X, filling it with funky ‘project pods’ and spaces to attract, as it describes, ‘the best and brightest FinTech startups’.

The bank says it has run over 1,000 fintech experiments since 2015, encouraging employees to regard themselves as ‘intrapreneurs’ rather than working for a bureaucracy with 22,000-plus staff in Singapore. It wants to be regarded as an incubator, incorporating its sharpest fintech output into its mainstream operations, while trying to nurturing new industry leaders as businesses in their own right.

DBS’s online and mobile banking users tally more than 3 million and 2.2 million respectively, an increase of 3% and 69% respectively from 2015-2016.

DBS’s PayLah! has become the fastest-growing personal mobile wallet in Singapore, with more than 450,000 users, 50% more than 2015/16. The bank boasts that it takes just three seconds to transfer money between DBS accounts, and no more than two hours to an account at another Singapore bank.

“This year, we will further our digital agenda by continuing with the rollout of digibank, a mobile only bank, (and) pressing ahead with customer journeys and becoming more data-driven,” DBS says.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSingaporeAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree