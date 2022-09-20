The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Singapore's best domestic bank 2022: UOB

September 21, 2022
UOB

Wee Ee Cheong, UOB Group

What do you get when you combine solid financials, a comprehensive franchise, digital banking prowess, a big ESG impetus and even bigger ambitions for growth? Answer: UOB, Asiamoney’s pick for best domestic bank in Singapore for 2022.

UOB Group, whose chief executive is Wee Ee Cheong, reported a 40% increase in net profit year on year in 2021 to S$4.1 billion ($2.9 billion), and a return on equity of 10.2%. Net interest income jumped 6% to S$6.4 billion, thanks to loan growth of 10% and a stable net interest margin of 1.56%.

These numbers are impressive for a year when Singapore still faced Covid-related challenges. But what is notable is that nearly every business line at UOB fired on all cylinders in the past year.

Wealth management fees jumped thanks to a bounce back in investor confidence; customer-related income reached a record high; and non-performing loans stayed steady. The only blip was UOB’s trading and investment income which fell 17% due to lower non-customer trading income.

