The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Singapore's best international bank 2020: Citi

September 18, 2020
Share

DBS

THAILAND
Best Bank Awards
View full 2020 results
June 29, 2020
© 2020

Citi, under Asean head and Singapore country officer Amol Gupte, has proved a leader in every part of the market.

In 2019, Citi’s commercial banking business reported revenue growth of 8% year on year, while cash revenue was up 20%. Its retail banking business is strong, and Citi launched a new version of its mobile app in 2020, giving its consumer banking customers additional ease and access while under lockdown. Citi’s active mobile app user base grew 18% during Asiamoney’s awards period.

Citi supported clients that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, developing a financial relief programme that is available until the end of 2020. The programme includes payment deferrals on mortgages and access to loans.

Citi’s Singaporean investment banking business ranked third for equity capital markets transactions during the award period, according to Dealogic. Citi ranked seventh for debt capital market transactions and fourth for mergers and acquisitions. The bank advised on several real estate transactions, a key segment in Singapore. It finds repeat business from leading customers including Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek and logistics company GLP.

Citi offers its commercial banking clients an international platform. That has been particularly useful this year, as borders closed because of the pandemic. One Citi banker recalled how quickly the firm was able to set up payroll for a Singaporean shipping company that needed to pay employees who were stuck in the Philippines. Citi set up an account for the company in two days, helping it to make payroll in Manila on schedule.

This service, flexibility and reach is what makes Citi so essential for its clients.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingSingaporeAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree