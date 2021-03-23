The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Sri Lanka's best bank for CSR 2021: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

March 23, 2021
Commercial Bank of Ceylon

The last year put the spotlight on corporate social responsibility. Sri Lanka's banks demonstrated their dedication to the country not only through their assistance to clients, but also by supporting the government in making sure the population had access to protective equipment and the other aid necessary to get through a pandemic. Commercial Bank of Ceylon was one of the banks that extended help to the community in new ways. That, coupled with the bank's longstanding CSR projects, made the bank Sri Lanka's best for CSR last year.

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon's focus on education and the addition of technology in classrooms was particularly important last year when remote learning became the norm and schools needed technology to ensure that education could continue.

In 2020, 27 schools in the country were given IT labs, bringing the total number of labs donated by the bank to 200. The bank funded virtual workshops, conferences and meet-ups for teachers and school administrators as well. It donated laptops to visually impaired undergraduates. Commercial Bank invested SLRs52.3 million ($264,000) across a range of education activities in 2020.

