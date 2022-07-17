The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Sri Lanka's best bank for CSR 2022: Sampath Bank

July 18, 2022
Sampath Bank

Nanda Fernando, Sampath Bank.jpg
Nanda Fernando, Sampath Bank

Sampath Bank wins Asiamoney’s award for best bank for corporate and social responsibility this year because of the impact of its innovative and social-changing ways during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

Most Colombo-based banks do their bit for CSR, but Sampath Bank, under managing director Nanda Fernando, stands out.

As working capital proved scarce during the first waves of Covid infection, Sampath supersized its 'diriya' loan scheme: this is its flagship product, targeted at the small and medium-sized enterprise sector, with priority given to green lending. The bank ramped up its sustainable lending in line with the government’s 2030 target to ensure that 70% of energy comes from renewable sources.

Sampath supported Sri Lanka’s import/export trade, prioritizing the prudent management of its foreign-currency position. It took pre-emptive action to procure more foreign currency early on in the year, setting the stage for the firm to smooth out trade dynamics. The bank placed particular emphasis on imports of essential food and pharmaceuticals.

Supporting the communities in which it operates has long been Sampath’s passion.

