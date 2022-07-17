The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

Sri Lanka's best bank for ESG 2022: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

July 18, 2022
Share

Commercial Bank of Ceylon

View full 2022 results
Sanath Manatunge, Commercial Bank.jpg
Sanath Manatunge, Commercial Bank

The changing of the guard at a systemically important Sri Lankan bank can be alarming even in the best of times. But throw a political and economic crisis into the mix and the situation becomes even more fraught.

Sanath Manatunge took over as chief executive at Commercial Bank of Ceylon in May, succeeding Sivakrishnarajah Renganathan on his retirement.

The good news is that Manatunge is an old hand at Commercial Bank of Ceylon, having worked there for more than three decades, most recently as its chief operating officer. The even better news is that the lender’s core small and medium-sized enterprise business is in solid shape.

The latter is important for the broader economy because SMEs represent more than 80% of businesses and provide 35% of the jobs in Sri Lanka.

So it helps that Commercial Bank of Ceylon’s commitment to SMEs is unlikely to waver under the new management. Rather, the lender has been adding greater nuance to its SME business, winning Asiamoney’s award for the best bank for SMEs in 2022.

Commercial

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingSri LankaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree