The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Sri Lanka's best bank for premium services 2018: Commercial Bank of Ceylon

October 06, 2020
Share

Commercial Bank of Ceylon

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Demand for premium banking services is mounting in Sri Lanka, one of the emerging world’s fastest-growing economies. Most banks offer some sort of premium product, but no one does it better than Commercial Bank of Ceylon.

The journey for affluent customers starts with them depositing a minimum of SLRs7.5 billion (nearly $50,000) in a savings or fixed deposit account at the lender’s Elite Banking branch on Gregory’s Road in Colombo, a stone’s throw from the capital’s racecourse and cricket club. This grants them access to changing rooms, safe lockers and state-of-the-art meeting rooms. A dedicated relationship officer is on hand to discuss investment opportunities, while customers have access to special health-screening packages, an exclusive global health policy, home loans, leasing offers, a travel concierge, discounted banking charges and fees as well as help and advice on foreign currency transfers.

True, its premium-banking offering remains relatively small – as befits a nation still classified by index provider MSCI as a frontier market – but it’s growing fast. CommBank’s Elite Banking deposit base grew 23% year on year in the 12 months to the end of September 2017. The division has more than 1,000 customers; total deposits are SLRs12.8 billion and advances are more than SLRs680 million, according to bank data.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingSri LankaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree