Sri Lanka's best corporate bank 2022: NDB Bank

In early 2017, when Dimantha Seneviratne took the reins as chief executive of NDB Bank, he unveiled the bank’s 'Transformation 2020' strategy to strengthen its corporate banking business. The plan, in consultation with the International Finance Corporation, aimed to improve policies toward small and medium-sized enterprises and the microfinance sector, and support businesses led by women.

Back then, the team could not have predicted the arrival of a global pandemic in 2020. But Sri Lanka’s economy and its corporations were better off, given that one of the country’s biggest lenders was ready for the challenges to come.

Formerly National Development Bank, NDB has switched to become a catalyst in the financial services industry and, in turn, a national economy struggling to reach its regional potential. Being Sri Lanka, this means leveraging NDB’s inherent capabilities to strengthen the all-important SME and corporate segment.

NDB’s corporate banking proposition pulls together best-in-class wholesale banking and project and infrastructure financing solutions for commercial, transactional and cash-management services.

The bank’s competitive business model and strong relationships honed over many years enabled it to remain resilient in challenging conditions and maintain its position in the local market.

Overall,