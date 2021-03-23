Sri Lanka's best international bank 2021: HSBC

HSBC

Mark Prothero, HSBC Mark Prothero, HSBC

HSBC has been in Sri Lanka for more than a century, making it a tough name to beat in the best international bank category.

Under the stewardship of Mark Prothero, CEO for Sri Lanka and Maldives, HSBC spent the last year reinforcing its position in Sri Lanka, furthering its client hold and proving its worth as an integral part of the local economy. This global bank has rolled out several digital banking channels for customers. The strategy paid off: Sri Lankan clients, who had been slow to adapt to digital in the past, were forced to embrace technology during the pandemic. More than 80% of the bank's clients now use digital channels including mobile banking, wallets and real-time cash deposit machines.

The same story applies to corporate banking where the bank has a 90% digital penetration rate and 70% mobile penetration for the client group. HSBC was able to bring clients on board remotely using technology, providing access to credit cards, loans and customer service last year.

HSBC was the first bank to open an express banking centre in the Hambantota Maritime Centre, near the major port which Sri Lanka developed with China.