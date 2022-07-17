Sri Lanka's best international bank 2022: HSBC

HSBC

Mark Surgenor started work as chief executive of HSBC’s Sri Lankan business in December 2021. Within just a couple of months, his bank found itself operating in a country in chaos. Sri Lanka’s economic crisis quickly turned into a political one, leading to a change in prime minister and cabinet and the sovereign’s landmark default on its international debt.

Yet HSBC has not thrived in one of south Asia’s more volatile economies for 130 years without knowing how to navigate the turmoil.

HSBC Sri Lanka’s 975-strong staffers work out of 13 branches spread across Colombo, Galle, Jaffna and Kandy. The bank is well known in local circles for the stability and experience that comes with having an extensive global network. It is a thought leader on environmental, social and governance principles, which stems from its commitment to helping customers as they move to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

HSBC has positioned itself as a conduit for global investors and businesses who want to tap Sri Lanka’s potential – and for Sri Lankan firms keen to expand in Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore and beyond.