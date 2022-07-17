Sri Lanka's best investment bank 2022: NDB Investment Bank

NDB Investment Bank

Darshan Perera, chief executive of NDB Investment Bank, oversaw a stellar year for the full-service investment bank in 2021; the runaway market leader stood out thanks to its wide range of debt and equity capital market deals and M&A transactions, and it held corporate advisory roles on large trades.

Whether it was SDB Bank’s secondary public offering worth SLRs3.5 billion ($9.6 million), First Enterprise Software Company’s $3.5 million listing, or advising on a $2 million capital-raising deal for dairy projects owned by Watawala Plantations, the NDB investment banking team was there.

The same was true for debt sales for LOLC Group ($70 million), Sanasa Life Insurance Company ($1 million listing through debt introduction), Cargills Bank ($7.5 million additional tier-1), Resus Energy’s maiden $3.8 million renewable bond, People’s Merchant Finance’s novel gold loan transaction, and many others.

All of these transactions, despite chaotic market conditions, helped NDB IB to turn a tidy profit.

The firm achieved a record-breaking volume of capital market transactions worth $375 million in 2021, up 178% year on year, with more than 50 deals.