Taiwan's best bank for digital solutions 2022: CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank

James Chen, CTBC Bank James Chen, CTBC Bank

Clients looking for an innovative and dynamic financial institution in Taiwan need look no further than CTBC Bank, led by president James Chen. Its aim is to be an online bank: CTBC certainly succeeds on that front (complemented by its extensive physical presence in Taiwan) and wins Asiamoney’s award for best bank for digital solutions in 2022.

Senior management at CTBC say its online banking platform offers about 90% of all financial services, compared with between 40% and 50% at its peers in Taiwan. About 99% of all loan applications are now made online, and the bank boasts six million digital customers. This digital strength helped to lift revenues by about 14% in 2021 and profits by 24%, while reducing error rates by 8%.

CTBC focuses on five transformation programmes to bolster its digital banking initiative: redesign the customer journey by listening to, and applying, customer feedback to offerings; embed digital banking in daily lives; cultivate a digital culture; invest in modernization; and focus on research and development.

With