Taiwan's best bank for ESG 2022: Taipei Fubon Bank

Taipei Fubon Bank

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles have long been embedded in Taipei Fubon Bank’s thinking.

For every loan or credit decision, the bank’s leaders look not only at the credit fundamentals of the client, but also their ESG scores.

Fubon has a dedicated ESG team that covers all green products, working in close collaboration with the credit team and the bank’s relationship managers. These synergies have put three ESG areas in sharp focus for Fubon: renewable energy finance, offshore wind project finance and ESG-related loan syndication.

Since 2017, Fubon has been one of the pioneer banks in Taiwan for renewable-energy project finance and advisory. By the end of March this year, it had financed more than four gigawatts of renewable energy, capable of generating about 11 billion kilowatt hours a year of green power. This is equivalent to roughly 5.5 million tonnes of carbon reduction annually.

Another impressive feat? Financing about 2.65GW of offshore wind farms over the past five years, giving it a 20% share of the industry.

