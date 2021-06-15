The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Taiwan's best bank for SMEs 2021: E.SUN Bank

June 16, 2021
E.SUN Bank

View full 2021 results
Joseph Huang, E.SUN Bank

E.SUN Bank’s focus on small and medium-sized enterprises is astute given these companies form the backbone of Taiwan’s economy. SMEs account for more than 98% of registered companies and the majority are still family-owned businesses.

While SMEs differ in size and sector, they had a common need for capital last year. The sudden disruption caused by Covid-19 led to a helping hand from the government in the form of relief loans.

E.SUN stepped up to help its customers; it not only approved NT$43 billion ($1.5 billion) in government-backed loans, but also separately offered further relief loans to a broader scope of enterprises. E.SUN’s SME loan portfolio stood at NT$429 billion by the end of 2020, an increase of NT$63 billion, or 17%, year on year. The average growth rate of SME lending among Taiwanese banks was 10.2% last year.

The bank expanded its total loan book by 12.3% to NT$1.6 trillion. At the same time, it was able to keep risk low and maintain its non-performing loan ratio at 0.19%,

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingTaiwanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
