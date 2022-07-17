The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Taiwan's best domestic bank 2022: E.SUN Bank

July 18, 2022
E.SUN Bank

E.SUN Bank is second to none in serving the different segments of Taiwan’s banking industry. This year, it wins Asiamoney’s award for best domestic bank in Taiwan, as well as best for corporates and best for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Its performance last year was impressive. The bank made a record net profit of NT$20.6 billion ($691 million), up 14% year on year; its return on equity of 9.61% is the highest among its banking peers in Taiwan.

Fee income and net interest income also rose, as did profit from E.SUN’s international operations. It managed to achieve this while keeping its non-performing loan ratio at a very respectable 0.16%.

Numbers aside, 2021 was an important year for E.SUN as it undertook the biggest organizational restructuring in its history, with help from consultancy McKinsey.

The goal was to find a new driving force for E.SUN’s retail banking franchise, which would help it to become a leader not only in Taiwan, but within Asia.

As part of the reorganization, E.SUN set up a new retail banking group that houses its consumer banking, digital banking and wealth management businesses. Private banking was separated from wealth management and moved under the corporate banking umbrella.

