Best Bank Awards

Taiwan's best international bank 2021: DBS Bank

June 16, 2021
DBS Bank

View full 2021 results
Lim Him Chuan, DBS Bank

DBS Bank Taiwan has more than proved itself worthy of the best international bank title this year, excelling in corporate and investment banking, and making innovative strides in digital services, all while pushing further into the wealth management market.

As an Asia-based bank, DBS boasts that it is nimbler than its global peers, thanks to quick communication and decision-making between Taiwan and its headquarters in Singapore.

Taiwan is one of its main markets. The bank initially set up operations on the island to be close to key players in the global technology supply chain. As a result, it developed income streams from trade finance and domestic and cross-border cash management.

Its reach has now expanded further. DBS has developed a prominent position in the local syndicated loan market where it was the leading non-Taiwanese mandated lead arranger in 2020, working on 11 deals with a total volume of $1.03 billion.

The bank also flexed its muscles in financial advisory last year. DBS acted as sole financial adviser to arrange a €4.2

