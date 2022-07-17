The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Taiwan's best investment bank 2022: Citi

July 18, 2022
Citi

Christie Chang, President, Citi Taiwan.jpg
Christie Chang, Citi

Citi is the go-to bank in Taiwan for clients seeking advice on equity and debt capital markets or M&A deals, making it the winner of Asiamoney’s award for the best investment bank for Taiwan in 2022.

Citi has gained a lot of ground in Taiwan with Christie Chang – who is president of Citibank Taiwan, head of Taiwan banking, capital markets and advisory, and chairwoman of Asia Pacific corporate banking – at the bank’s helm.

During Asiamoney’s awards period, Citi worked on several announced or completed M&A deals – for example, when Perfect Corp, an artificial intelligence solutions provider for the beauty and fashion industry, merged with special purpose acquisition company Provident. The de-Spac exercise involved a $50 million private investment in public equity, or Pipe. Citi was a co-placement agent on the Pipe and co-capital markets adviser to Provident.

Citi also worked on Taiwan’s first de-Spac in September 2021, when Nasdaq-listed Spac Poema Global Holdings Corp bought Taiwanese battery firm Gogoro. Citi was the lead placement agent on the $250 million Pipe.

Citi’s

