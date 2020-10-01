Thailand's best bank for CSR 2019: TMB Bank

TMB Bank

TMB Bank is in a class of its own when it comes to making a difference to the lives of under-privileged children and communities in Thailand. Led by chief executive Piti Tantakasem, TMB ranks as the seventh-largest commercial bank by assets. It launched a programme known as Fai-Fah (‘the power of giving’.) in 2009, with the aim of helping poor community children to unleash their full potential.

Piti Tanthakasem, TMB Piti Tanthakasem, TMB

The first Fai-Fah Learning Centre was established in Bangkok in 2010. The TMB Foundation has since opened another three learning centres across the capital. Children aged between 12 and 17 can sign up for arts and life skill classes such as music, singing, taekwondo, painting and cooking for free. TMB employees and professionals train and coach the children, helping the most vulnerable in society.

In 2018, this outstanding programme inspired approximately 150,000 community kids, reached through Fai-Fah learning centres as well as hundreds of other schools.

The Fai-Fah programme has since been extended to include other community projects. Last year, more than 3,000 TMB employees nationwide volunteered to join 37 community projects. The focus of these projects ranged from promoting improved health and environment to better education and a better life for disabled and elderly people.