Thailand's best bank for digital solutions 2022: Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s largest bank by total assets and southeast Asia’s sixth-largest lender, has all the metrics to warrant our award for best bank for digital solutions in Thailand.

In 2021 alone, the number of transactions on the bank’s digital apps surged 70% from the previous year. The 60%-plus active-user rate for Bangkok Bank’s mobile platforms is above the industry average.

Where Bangkok Bank really stands out, though, is in its ambitions to use digital solutions to accelerate Thailand’s financial development. The bank, led by president Chartsiri Sophonpanich, revamped its tech strategy last year to prioritize three overriding themes: digitization, urbanization and regionalization.

More than 30 new features were added to Bangkok Bank’s mobile banking app.

Notable ones include: rapid opening of e-savings accounts; foreign-currency deposit options; opening of mutual fund and securities accounts; applications for transacting in scripless bonds and corporate debt markets; subscription to a dollar cost average service; applying for debit cards; alterations to daily purchase limit; international remittances; cross-border payments; and a variety of investments features.

