Thailand's best corporate and investment bank 2020: Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank ranks as the largest Thai commercial bank in terms of total deposits and is a leading regional bank in southeast Asia. Its long-established branch network covers nine of the 10 Asean countries, including subsidiaries in Indonesia and Malaysia.

In addition to its strong presence in southeast Asia, Bangkok Bank has a wholly owned subsidiary in China and branches in Hong Kong, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Still, it is in corporate and investment banking that Bangkok Bank, under its president Chartsiri Sophonpanich, really punches above its weight.

It was bookrunner on 44 bonds worth $2.9 billion during the review period from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, according to Dealogic. It was also lead arranger for three loan deals worth $401 million, representing an 11% market share.

Through its subsidiary Bualuang Securities, Bangkok Bank also showed its mettle in equities. Bualuang was financial adviser, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager for Central Retail Corporation’s jumbo Bt78 billion ($2.5 billion) initial public offering, the largest Thai IPO in history.

The retailer is part of the billionaire Chirativat family’s Central Group and was successfully listed in February.

The innovative IPO structure comprised two concurrent transactions: an exchange offer to the existing shareholders of retail business operator Robinson, accounting for Bt32.9 billion or 42% of the total offering, and IPO shares to international and domestic investors, accounting for Bt45.2 billion.

In October, Bualuang was joint financial adviser and lead manager for Asset World Corp’s Bt48 billion offering. The hospitality and property firm of billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi was the second-largest IPO to date.

To underscore its leadership across the full spectrum of capital markets, in November Bualuang was financial adviser and placement agent for the Bt38 billion rights offering of Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund.