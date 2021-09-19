The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Thailand's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Siam Commercial Bank

September 20, 2021
Siam Commercial Bank

Arthid Nanthawithaya, Siam Commercial Bank.jpg
Arthid Nanthawithaya, Siam Commercial Bank

Who would guess that there was a global health crisis going on from looking at the results of Thailand’s leading corporate and investment banks?

Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Bank, Bualuang Securities and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities all notched up outstanding deals during the latest Asiamoney awards period, despite Thailand’s widespread economic woes, so choosing the winner was tough.

Bangkok Bank, which came top last year, ranked high in the league tables in both equity and debt capital markets. Kiatnakin Phatra also did well with its four big M&A deals topping $1.5 billion, according to Dealogic, and various equity-related transactions. But it was Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), led by chief executive Arthid Nanthawithaya, that impressed Asiamoney the most: it showed its strength across the spectrum from DCM to ECM, and from M&A to loans and project finance, making it the best corporate and investment bank this year.

SCB ranked number one for ECM volume by bookrunners, according to Dealogic, with six offerings worth a total of $1.1

