The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Thailand's best domestic bank 2021: Kasikornbank

September 20, 2021
Share

Kasikornbank

View full 2021 results
Kattiya Indaravijaya, Kasikornbank.jpg
Kattiya Indaravijaya, Kasikornbank

As the first woman to head up Kasikornbank since it was founded in 1945 – and the first from outside the ranks of the Lamsam family – Kattiya Indaravijaya has already secured a place in the bank’s history.

Since her appointment in April 2020, she has proved adept in responding to the pandemic, which took a heavy toll on tourism and exports, the key drivers of the Thai economy.

While KBank, like its peers, has been hit hard by the crisis, its performance in 2020 was the best of the bunch.

Net profit last year amounted to Bt29.4 billion ($890 million), a decline of 24% over the previous year. That compares with a drop of 33% at rival Siam Commercial Bank and 52% at Bangkok Bank.

The non-performing loans ratio increased to 3.9%, from 3.7% in 2019. The figure can be expected to rise further, given a third wave of Covid-19 cases that started to sweep through the country in July. Fortunately KBank, which is the second-largest in Thailand by assets, is well cushioned with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.8%

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingThailandAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree