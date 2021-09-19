Thailand's best international bank 2021: HSBC

HSBC

HSBC takes the best international bank award in Thailand thanks not only to its roster of clients and strong performance over the past year, but also the way it is positioning itself for further growth in the southeast Asian country.

As the first commercial bank in Thailand, established in 1888, HSBC has a long history and understanding of the Thai financial markets. Among its many claims to fame is the fact that it introduced the first banknotes in the country – which was known at the time as Siam – back in 1889. It also issued the first public overseas loan to the government in 1905 for the construction of a railway.

Under veteran banker Kelvin Tan, who became HSBC’s Thailand CEO in 2015, the bank has lost none of its edge. It has a major presence across the range of banking services, from commercial lending and cash management to global trade and supply chain finance, where it is an international leader.

During the awards period, HSBC closed several landmark transactions.