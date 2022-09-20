The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Thailand's best investment bank 2022: Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

September 21, 2022
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Fifty years of building repeat business relationships with local firms – whether energy company PTT Group, conglomerates such as Charoen Pokphand Group, Bank of Ayudhya, transport outfit BTS Group Holdings and Bangkok Dusit Medical Service – can pay off in times of market turbulence. That was the case with Kiatnakin Phatra Securities over the past year, but it takes the best investment bank award for 2022 for going a step further when it comes to helping clients.

Anuwat Ruamsuke is head of the investment banking and capital markets group at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group.

Under his leadership, the deals that Kiatnakin Phatra brought to market, in the most difficult of conditions possible, reminded clients and investors why the firm’s franchise is second to none.

The investment bank leveraged the capabilities of parent Kiatnakin Phatra Bank to provide a one-stop service for corporate lending, financial markets products, equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and debenture offerings.

Kiatnakin Phatra’s proposition is a transparent one: leverage the intelligence gleaned from the last half century to offer premier services to domestic clients in outbound acquisitions and foreign players keen on inbound acquisitions.

