The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

Uzbekistan's best bank for SMEs 2022: Asia Alliance Bank

June 23, 2022
Share

Asia Alliance Bank

View full 2022 results

Few banks in Central Asia have managed to build as strong and progressive a franchise in such a short period as Asia Alliance Bank. Since 2009, it has moved up the ranks based on its market share for small and medium-sized enterprises. Today, SMEs account for more than 67% of the bank’s loan portfolio.

Most of Asia Alliance’s focus is on the SME trade business, which got a boost from an agreement signed with the Asian Development Bank in 2020. The ADB’s trade finance programme is aimed at offering guarantees and loans to more than 200 partner banks worldwide to support firms involved in the full range of import and export operations.

Umidjon Khakimov, who was first deputy chief executive of Asia Alliance at the time, was the point-person on the partnership. Khakimov notes that the ADB alliance endorses the bank’s leading role in Uzbekistan’s economic reform process by promoting local entrepreneurs and family businesses, and creating new jobs.

Khakimov was made acting chief executive in October 2021. His executive team continues to strengthen the bank’s position in securities, foreign exchange, plastic cards, cash management services and the resources market.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsCentral AsiaBankingUzbekistanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree