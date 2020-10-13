Vietnam's best bank for CSR 2017: Asia Commercial Bank

Asia Commercial Bank

ACB is the standout lender in this category. From its inception in 1993, it has made itself an invaluable force for social change, while never losing sight of the need to dish up quality banking services and generate handsome returns for shareholders.

In 2016, the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender spent more than D8 billion ($350,000) on community activities, with a clear focus on two main areas: education and caring for disadvantaged people.

Its ‘I love life’ campaign brings much-needed medical assistance and literacy to cities and rural areas, and includes a blood donor drive and the distribution of much-needed medication to outlying regions. It also works in tandem with charities that help people with sight loss, with veteran soldiers and with impoverished and isolated ethnic communities, where the need for charitable help is at its greatest.

It has a long-standing aid effort in two areas of Phu Yen Province, where it works to alleviate the suffering of Agent Orange victims.

In all, the bank’s corporate and social responsibility programme spans 18 charities and activities across 21 provinces. Asia Commercial Bank, led by Do Minh Toan, is a worthy winner of this award.