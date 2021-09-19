The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Vietnam's best bank for CSR 2021: VPBank

September 20, 2021
Share

VPBank

View full 2021 results

Vietnam was not hit as hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as many of its regional neighbours initially. But when the situation did begin to look gloomy, VPBank put creativity and money to work.

The bank, which is led by CEO Nguyen Duc Vinh, first took to various forms of media to help. It worked with broadcaster Vietnam Television to connect quarantined victims of the coronavirus with family members. In January, it published its own song across social media and music streaming platforms. The song, “We are the family”, was meant to “spread the spirit of solidarity” throughout the country, says the bank.

VPBank cooperated with the Vietnam Young Physician Association, producing a series of videos to share basic workouts and nutritional knowledge. It produced five videos based on five workouts and posted them twice a week.

The bank's customers also got involved by recording their own home training routines and spreading the message to donate D100,000 ($4.40) to the national Covid-19 prevention fund.

The bank supported relief efforts in the worst-hit areas of Vietnam. VPBank officials supplied the Vietnam Young Physician Association with roving container laboratories in provinces throughout the country, including in Bac Giang province, where one of the largest outbreaks occurred this year.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingVietnamAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree