Vietnam's best bank for CSR 2021: VPBank

VPBank

Vietnam was not hit as hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as many of its regional neighbours initially. But when the situation did begin to look gloomy, VPBank put creativity and money to work.

The bank, which is led by CEO Nguyen Duc Vinh, first took to various forms of media to help. It worked with broadcaster Vietnam Television to connect quarantined victims of the coronavirus with family members. In January, it published its own song across social media and music streaming platforms. The song, “We are the family”, was meant to “spread the spirit of solidarity” throughout the country, says the bank.

VPBank cooperated with the Vietnam Young Physician Association, producing a series of videos to share basic workouts and nutritional knowledge. It produced five videos based on five workouts and posted them twice a week.

The bank's customers also got involved by recording their own home training routines and spreading the message to donate D100,000 ($4.40) to the national Covid-19 prevention fund.

The bank supported relief efforts in the worst-hit areas of Vietnam. VPBank officials supplied the Vietnam Young Physician Association with roving container laboratories in provinces throughout the country, including in Bac Giang province, where one of the largest outbreaks occurred this year.