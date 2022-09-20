The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Vietnam's best bank for CSR 2022: SHB

September 21, 2022
Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB)

Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank’s corporate social responsibility programme marries caring for the community with ecological and environmental protection.

SHB spent D327.5 billion ($14 million) on its CSR programme in 2021 – more than triple the D103.6 billion spent in 2020 and significantly more than the D81.3 billion committed the previous year. In line with that, SHB’s outstanding green loan book rose 45%, year on year, to D5.3 trillion by the end of 2021.

This is where the difference between SHB and its peers becomes evident. The bank considers green banking activities to be part of its CSR programme, in line with its policy to weave in green banking with philanthropic efforts. That dual focus holds it in good stead, making it Asiamoney’s best bank for CSR in Vietnam in 2022.

On the banking front, SHB’s pandemic-related initiatives stand out. Last year, it was among the top two private joint stock commercial banks to offer the most interest rate reductions to customers impacted by the health crisis.

