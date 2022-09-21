Vietnam's best bank for digital solutions 2022: Cake by VPBank

Cake by VPBank

There’s a new player in Vietnam and it’s disrupting the banking industry, snapping up customers at a rapid clip, and slowly but surely grabbing a bigger piece of the pie.

Cake by VPBank is a fully digital bank launched in January 2021 as a partnership between VP Bank and ride-hailing startup Be Group. Its growth has been spectacular, earning it Asiamoney’s award for best bank for digital solutions in Vietnam.

Customer numbers soared a whopping 67-fold year on year, to about 1.6 million by the end of March 2022, from about 24,000 a year earlier. Revenues surged 78-fold to $57.4 million from $738,173 during the same period. The number of banks served by – or connected to – Cake rose to 44 by March this year, from 12 a year earlier.

There are several reasons for Cake’s success. Nguyen Huu Quang, Cake’s CEO, set key targets and focus areas from the get-go. In the first six months, the focus was on enhancing infrastructure, finding tech talent and implementing a clear strategy for acquiring clients.

The