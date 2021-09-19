The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Vietnam's best bank for SMEs 2021: Sacombank

September 20, 2021
Share

Sacombank

View full 2021 results

Sacombank, led by chief executive Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, is defined by its services for small and medium-sized companies in Vietnam. After all, the bank has spent three decades developing relationships and lending to SMEs, from micro businesses to the slightly larger clients. That commitment did not falter during the last 12 months: the bank continued to lend and even expanded its customer base in new sectors.

The bank will celebrate its 30th anniversary in December. As of the end of May, it had more than 180,000 SME customers, accounting for 99% of its corporate customers and 22% of all businesses operating in Vietnam, according to the bank. It also has about 7 million retail clients.

What’s doubly impressive is that Sacombank signed up 21,000 of its SME customers between June 1, 2020 and May 31 this year, after it extended its focus to include import- and export-heavy businesses and as relations between the US and China soured. Against the backdrop of the US-China trade war, international firms turned to southeast Asia in search of alternative supply lines and identified suitable companies in Vietnam.

Thanks to these efforts, Sacombank has the largest SME loan book in the country, spanning cities and rural areas.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingVietnamAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree