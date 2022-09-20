The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Vietnam's best bank for SMEs 2022: Sacombank

September 21, 2022
Sacombank

Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, Sacombank

Small and medium-sized enterprises are essential for economic development and job creation in most economies. But in a frontier market like Vietnam, they are even more critical, so it is important that banks cater to their needs.

Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank – or Sacombank – wins Asiamoney’s award for the best bank for SMEs in Vietnam this year for pioneering several banking solutions for SMEs and making them a core part of its business.

Sacombank, led by chief executive Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, boasted a client roster of more than 183,000 SMEs by the end of March 2022: they accounted for about 99% of its total corporate customer base and 22% of the businesses operating in Vietnam. The bank added 12,000 new SMEs to its portfolio during the awards period.

Between April 2021 and March 2022, Sacombank’s SME loan book grew 12%, year on year, to about D120 trillion ($5.1 billion), while deposits rose 31% to D53.4 trillion. SME revenues rose 14% to D4.5

