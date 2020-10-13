The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Vietnam's best corporate and investment bank 2017: Viet Capital Securities

October 14, 2020
Viet Capital Securities

December 31, 2017
Viet Capital Securities, based in Ho Chi Minh City, is one of the fastest-growing securities houses in Vietnam and is a domestic leader in individual and institutional broking, asset management and investment banking.

It is in the latter category that the broker really shines, and it fully deserves this award, given its international team of experts, which draws on talent from the UK, India, France, Canada and the US, thanks to its ability to secure plum roles on pretty much every landmark capital markets transaction.

Viet Capital was the sole domestic underwriter on VietJet Air’s eagerly awaited $166 million initial public offering on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, completed in March 2017 – a deal that attracted unprecedented interest from foreign institutions.

The securities house, now 10 years old, was also an underwriter on VPBank’s initial stock sale in August and valued the privately run lender at $2.3 billion.

Viet Capital is planning its own $200 million IPO, which is set for completion in late 2017.

The brokerage expects the next few years to be immensely busy, as well-run private firms push to complete stock sales and the government follows through on a longstanding pledge to sell stakes in leading state-run enterprises.

