Vietnam's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Viet Capital Securities

Viet Capital Securities, founded in 2008, is a young investment bank compared to its peers. But it is led by an old hand in Vietnamese finance, chief executive Hai To. And its staff have plenty of international investment banking experience, including its head of investment banking, Vinh-Tuan Ngo, who has worked at the likes of Credit Suisse, Bank of America and the French sovereign fund.

The firm’s unique set-up means it pulls off headline-grabbing deals time and again, and 2020 was no exception despite the pandemic.

Viet Capital’s approach is to build close relationships that could be sources of repeat business.

Consequently, its roster of clients is a who’s who of conglomerates and large companies from a wide range of sectors, including consumer and retail, real estate, finance, healthcare, industrials, natural resources and TMT (or technology, media and telecommunications).

The bank has a team of 30 investment bankers, making this one of the largest IB teams in Vietnam. Until now, Ngo has structured his team by industry coverage, the idea being to make everyone a generalist because Vietnam’s market is not yet large enough to have product specialists.

