Vietnam's best corporate bank 2022: Citi

Citi is a strong corporate banking force in Vietnam. It has been there since 1994 and now has two branches – one in Hanoi, the other in Ho Chi Minh City – and about 800 staff.

With that presence, Citi is considered the main banking choice for top-tier local companies, financial institutions and the largest multinational companies in Vietnam in search of global reach and local expertise.

For instance, the bank has long served the Fortune 500 companies that have made the biggest foreign direct investments in Vietnam, and has facilitated annual international trade flows of more than $90 billion in Vietnam.

Citi’s corporate loan book in Vietnam grew 36% last year, and is on track to increase a further 25% this year.

Its corporate banking business is not without its challenges, of course, particularly when it comes to navigating Vietnam’s complex legal frameworks. But under the leadership of Ramachandran A. S., country officer for Citi Vietnam, the bank has been able to structure innovative cross-country financial solutions for its clients.

