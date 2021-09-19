The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Vietnam's best domestic bank 2021: Vietcombank

September 20, 2021
Vietcombank

View full 2021 results

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, or Vietcombank, takes the award for Asiamoney’s best bank in Vietnam this year, thanks to its financial performance, asset quality and digital strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1963, Vietcombank began life as a currency-exchange operation. By 1990, it had become a leading commercial bank, well placed to take advantage of the economy’s surge in the coming decade.

The Vietnamese government had long kept a tight grip on key industries, but in 2008, it selected Vietcombank as the pilot for its privatization of state-owned enterprises. Vietcombank became a full-fledged, private sector bank a year later, listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange in a landmark $652 million IPO.

Under the leadership of its chairman, Nghiem Xuan Thanh, Vietcombank produced robust financials in 2020, and maintained its position as Vietnam’s largest commercial bank by market capitalization.

It is impossible to ignore the Covid-19 pandemic in any discussion about performance in 2020. However, Vietnam was able to keep the spread of coronavirus under control better than most countries, with an emphasis on contact-tracing and strict quarantine from early on last year.

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingVietnamAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
