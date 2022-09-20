The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Vietnam's best domestic investment bank 2022: Viet Capital Securities

September 21, 2022
Viet Capital Securities

Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Viet Capital Securities

Viet Capital Securities has become Vietnam’s leading investment bank and brokerage house since it was set up 15 years ago.

The securities firm, under its head of investment banking Vinh-Tuan Ngo, worked on more than 10 transactions last year, worth close to $8 billion in total. Many of the deals were notable for their size: Viet Capital was the exclusive adviser on three large M&A deals, sole bookrunner for Vietnam’s largest IPO and sole adviser in the largest equity block trade.

Viet Capital advised VP Bank on the secondary sale of a 49% stake in affiliate FE Credit, a consumer company, to SMBC Consumer Finance Company. The deal was worth $1.4 billion and was wrapped up in October 2021.

The broker was the lead adviser to Masan Group when it sold MNS Feed to the Dutch De Heus Group for $885 million. Viet Capital was an adviser to Singapore’s GIC for its $100 million divestment of shares in Masan Group, and was an exclusive adviser on the $75 million IPO of real estate brokerage Dat Xanh Services on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange.

