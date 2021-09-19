The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Vietnam's best international bank 2021: Credit Suisse

September 20, 2021
Share

Credit Suisse

View full 2021 results
Rehan Anwer, Co-head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets for Southeast Asia and Frontier Markets, Credit Suisse.jpg
Rehan Anwer, Credit Suisse

For international banks operating in Vietnam, corporate and investment banking is one of the biggest focus areas, given that the consumer banking industry is dominated by local names. Credit Suisse leads the way among its international rivals, showing the strength of its franchise.

The Swiss firm pulled off 18 investment banking trades in the year to May 31, which was no mean feat given the swings in the market unleashed by the pandemic. Credit Suisse’s 18 deals had a total value of $5.5 billion, up from the 14 deals worth $2.3 billion that it completed in the previous year.

The bank’s broad range of deal types makes it stand out beyond just the numbers. It covered the gamut of equity, equity-linked and mergers and acquisitions, as well as bonds and structured finance. Among them were IPOs, private placements, convertible and exchangeable bonds and international syndicated loans.

Vietnam’s equity capital market, for instance, was quiet through the second half of 2020 and first half of this year with just four deals.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingVietnamAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree