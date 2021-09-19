Vietnam's best international bank 2021: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Rehan Anwer, Credit Suisse Rehan Anwer, Credit Suisse

For international banks operating in Vietnam, corporate and investment banking is one of the biggest focus areas, given that the consumer banking industry is dominated by local names. Credit Suisse leads the way among its international rivals, showing the strength of its franchise.

The Swiss firm pulled off 18 investment banking trades in the year to May 31, which was no mean feat given the swings in the market unleashed by the pandemic. Credit Suisse’s 18 deals had a total value of $5.5 billion, up from the 14 deals worth $2.3 billion that it completed in the previous year.

The bank’s broad range of deal types makes it stand out beyond just the numbers. It covered the gamut of equity, equity-linked and mergers and acquisitions, as well as bonds and structured finance. Among them were IPOs, private placements, convertible and exchangeable bonds and international syndicated loans.

Vietnam’s equity capital market, for instance, was quiet through the second half of 2020 and first half of this year with just four deals.