Vietnam's best international investment bank 2022: Credit Suisse

September 21, 2022
Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s global footprint gives it an edge when it comes to taking pole position in Vietnam’s investment banking industry. It also helps that the Swiss firm is one of the few international banks with a comprehensive frontier-market franchise, including a big focus on Vietnam.

During the Asiamoney awards period of April 2021 to March 2022, Credit Suisse completed 15 deals worth $6 billion in total, including M&A, equity and debt market trades, as well as financing.

Its longstanding relationship with Masan Group, a private sector conglomerate, continues to reward the bank. In 2021, Credit Suisse worked on five deals for Masan as financial adviser; four were as sole financial adviser, the other as a joint adviser.

The sole strategic transactions included: a $350 million investment from a consortium into Masan’s retail arm CrownX; a $340 million sale of a small stake in CrownX to SK Group; another $400 million sale in CrownX to a consortium led by Alibaba Group Holding and Baring Private Equity Asia; and a $410 million sale of a stake in Vincommerce to SK Group. Credit Suisse was a joint financial adviser on the sale of Masan’s feed business to De Heus for $885 million.

