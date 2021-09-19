The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Securities Houses Awards

Cambodia's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
Share

Acleda Securities

View full 2021 results

Cambodia’s stock exchange may be a decade old this year, but it is one of the quietest bourses in Asia. The Cambodia Securities Exchange has just 13 listed securities – seven stocks and six bonds. The most recent listing was a $3 million deal by the Cambodian arm of Malaysian electric power company Pestech in August.

When the primary market only brings a handful of deals over the years, market participants have to be more innovative. Acleda Securities, under the leadership of president and chief executive Prom Visoth, has done just that, making it Asiamoney’s pick for best securities house in Cambodia in 2021.

Secondary market liquidity has slowly increased on the bourse, with the help of a mobile trading system (MTS) that was launched in 2018. Acleda also introduced its own mobile app, ToanChet, in February 2020. Account holders at Acleda Bank, and any other bank that uses Acleda for cash settlement, can use the app, a roll-out that gave the securities house a leg-up in the secondary market on the CSX.

Acleda was the top securities firm on the exchange by trading volume for every month in the year to the end of June 2021.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsCambodiaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree