The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Securities Houses Awards

India's best securities house 2022

July 18, 2022
Share

Axis Capital

View full 2022 results
Ashish Kumbhat, Axis Capital.jpg
Ashish Kumbhat, Axis Capital
Vivek Toshniwal, Axis Capital.jpg
Vivek Toshniwal, Axis Capital

Axis Capital, the investment banking arm of Axis Bank, continued to excel and show leadership in India’s markets in the past year, winning Asiamoney’s award for best securities house in the country for 2022.

First, the numbers. For the year ending March 31, 2022, Axis Capital’s profits after tax jumped 20%, year on year, to Rp2 billion ($25.8 million). At Axis Securities, another subsidiary of Axis Bank, broking revenue soared 56% in the same period to Rp6.62 billion, while overall net profits increased 40% to Rp2.3 billion.

On the primary equity capital market side, Axis Capital worked on some of the largest IPOs, including Paytm’s Rp183 billion listing in October 2021, and PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust’s Rp77.35 billion listing in April 2021, as well as smaller transactions such as Clean Science & Technology’s Rp15.5 billion trade and Vedant Fashions’ Rp31.5 billion IPO in January.

During the awards period, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Axis had league table credits of $2.78

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsIndiaAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree