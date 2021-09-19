The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Securities Houses Awards

Indonesia's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
Indo Premier Sekuritas

Moleonoto The, Indo Premier Sekuritas

Among Indonesia’s securities houses, Indo Premier Sekuritas stands head and shoulders above its peers, which include the trading arms of local banks and international brokers. During Asiamoney’s latest awards period, it was no different; the independent brokerage, led by president director and chief executive Moleonoto The, put in an impressive performance.

Indonesia’s equity capital markets are fuelled by small IPOs and follow-on offerings, typically worth under $100 million each. But they occasionally throw up a complex deal that needs a firm like Indo Premier to offer the right solution.

The firm worked on one such trade, a Rp208.1 billion ($14.5 million) IPO for Soho Global Health, last September as sole lead manager. The deal involved a concurrent issue of new shares to management and a conversion of Rp970.7 billion in mandatory convertible notes and warrants.

Indo Premier’s reputation for executing complex transactions successfully means it quickly became the bank of choice for investment banking mandates. Its pipeline for the coming year includes five IPOs, 15 DCM deals and one merger and acquisition deal.

