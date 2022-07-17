The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Securities Houses Awards

Pakistan's best securities house 2022

July 18, 2022
Share

Arif Habib

View full 2022 results

Arif Habib wins Asiamoney’s award for best securities house in Pakistan for 2022, thanks to its deal-making ability and nimbleness during the pandemic, and for using its extensive market knowledge and understanding to offer clients the right solutions at a time of volatility.

Led by chief executive Shahid Ali Habib, the firm is one of the leading brokerage houses and investment banks in Pakistan, with a market capitalization of about PRs3.2 billion ($16 million).

Its services span brokerage, equity and economic research, money market functions, equity capital market and advisory, debt capital market and project financing, as well as M&A advisory: clearly it can offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions for their funding needs.

That came in handy in the past year. Despite choppy markets, Arif Habib worked on a host of IPOs, rights issues and sukuk offerings, worth a total of PRs43 billion. Its deal roster included a PRs2.2 billion IPO for Service Global Footwear and a PRs4.6 billion listing for Pakistan Aluminium Beverages Cans. Arif Habib was a lead manager and bookrunner on both deals.

It was also a financial adviser on the rights issues of Dandot Cement Company (PRs2.3

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsPakistanAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree