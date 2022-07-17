Pakistan's best securities house 2022

Arif Habib wins Asiamoney’s award for best securities house in Pakistan for 2022, thanks to its deal-making ability and nimbleness during the pandemic, and for using its extensive market knowledge and understanding to offer clients the right solutions at a time of volatility.

Led by chief executive Shahid Ali Habib, the firm is one of the leading brokerage houses and investment banks in Pakistan, with a market capitalization of about PRs3.2 billion ($16 million).

Its services span brokerage, equity and economic research, money market functions, equity capital market and advisory, debt capital market and project financing, as well as M&A advisory: clearly it can offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions for their funding needs.

That came in handy in the past year. Despite choppy markets, Arif Habib worked on a host of IPOs, rights issues and sukuk offerings, worth a total of PRs43 billion. Its deal roster included a PRs2.2 billion IPO for Service Global Footwear and a PRs4.6 billion listing for Pakistan Aluminium Beverages Cans. Arif Habib was a lead manager and bookrunner on both deals.

It was also a financial adviser on the rights issues of Dandot Cement Company (PRs2.3