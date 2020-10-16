The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Securities Houses Awards

Singapore's best securities house 2020

October 17, 2020
Share

DBS Vickers Securities

Best_Securities_Houses_2020.jpg
Best Securities Houses Awards
View full 2020 results
September 18, 2020
© 2020

DBS Vickers Securities is the undisputed leader among Singapore’s local securities houses, with its only real competition coming from international firms.

The broker does not take its position for granted, simply letting business come to it. With Kenneth Tang, global head, institutional business, in charge, DBS Vickers is able to capture business from Singapore’s hungry institutional and retail investors by trading in a large mix of securities.

Kenneth TANG, Global Head, Institutional Business, DBS Vickers Securities.jpg
Kenneth TANG, DBS Vickers Securities

The firm also benefits from having DBS, the dominant local bank, as its parent. During our awards period, the bank worked on 26 equity capital markets deals on the Singapore Exchange, worth a combined $11.6 billion, equal to 93% of the equity raised in the past 12 months, according to Dealogic data.

That helped DBS Vickers book S$752 million ($551 million) in net trading income for the first six months of this year, up 14% from S$659 million in the second half of 2019, and down just 6% year on year.

Net income from investment securities surged 260% from S$184 million in 2019’s first half to S$663 million for the same period of 2020.

DBS Vickers has long staked a claim to the largest portion of Singapore’s securities trading business and it has shown it can still generate growing returns from the market.

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsSingaporeAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree