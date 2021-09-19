The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Singapore's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers has long been unrivalled among Singapore’s local securities houses. One reason for its success is because it does not take its position for granted. Instead, it is constantly innovating and thinking big, for instance, by this year becoming one of the first firms in the region to enable customers to trade crypto-currency on a proprietary exchange.

Wholly owned by the city-state’s flagship banking group DBS Bank, and led by Kenneth Tang, global head of the institutional business, DBS Vickers puts customer experience and opportunities at the forefront.

Over the past year, its parent DBS worked on 24 equity capital markets deals in Singapore; the $11.7 billion in volume represented 81% of all ECM business on the SGX during the period, according to Dealogic data. DBS was a global coordinator on 11 of its deals. The closest competitor, Citi, was on 14 deals worth a total of $3.7 billion.

DBS Vickers, for its part, taps Singapore’s wealth of secondary market investors with trading opportunities in stocks, preference shares, fixed income, American and global depository receipts, structured warrants, exchange-traded funds, real estate investment trusts, business trusts, callable bull bear contracts and daily leverage certificates.

The

