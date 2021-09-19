The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Securities Houses Awards

Taiwan's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
Yuanta Securities

View full 2021 results
Bobby Hwang, CEO, Yuanta Securities.jpg
Bobby Hwang, Yuanta Securities

Yuanta Securities started off as a small brokerage house in Taiwan’s highly competitive securities industry. But in recent years, it has become a dominant force in the local market.

This means Yuanta knows how to adapt during difficult times. When there was little activity in the domestic primary capital markets in the past year, a scorching secondary market gave Yuanta the opportunity to show it is the natural pick for best securities house in Taiwan.

The firm tops industry league tables for securities brokerage, electronic trading, margin financing, securities lending, wealth management and securities business money lending. It has also achieved leading positions in ETF market-making, stock futures market-making, emerging stock business, bond underwriting and warrants issuance.

Every month in the year ending June 30, 2021, Yuanta had the largest share of securities brokerage locally. The brokerage business in Taiwan is inundated with small firms, but the majority of these account for less than 1% of the deal flow. It’s a different story for Yuanta, though, whose chief executive Bobby Hwang has got the firm into a position where it consistently has a market share of 12% to 13%.

Despite

