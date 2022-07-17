Taiwan's best securities house 2022

Michael Kuo, Fubon Securities Michael Kuo, Fubon Securities

Fubon Securities, part of the conglomerate Fubon Financial Holdings, had a strong year in 2021 across both its primary and secondary markets business, winning Asiamoney’s award for the best securities house in Taiwan.

Several things came together for the brokerage house. First, there was abundant liquidity in Taiwan’s stock market, which helped to drive the firm’s growth. For example, spot trading volume at Fubon Securities rose 107%, year on year, well above the market average. Fubon Securities reported a 68% jump in net profits after tax in 2021 to NT$7.06 billion ($243 million) – the highest in the company’s 34-year history.

By the end of 2021, Fubon Securities, led by president Michael Kuo, was the third most active securities firm in Taiwan. It had assets of NT$168 million and return on equity of 19.4%.

The other significant factor was the buoyant primary market, with issuers turning to Fubon Securities for advisory and execution services. The investment banking division worked as a lead underwriter on 26 IPOs and secondary public offerings, ranking it second by market share in Taiwan.