Best Securities Houses Awards

Thailand's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Supachoke Supabundit, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Over the past two years, a handful of billion-dollar deals came to Thailand’s capital market – and Kiatnakin Phatra Securities was in the hot seat for some of them.

Phatra, led by president Supachoke Supabundit, was responsible for about $3 billion in primary equity fundraising for its clients in the year to June 30, 2021. In the first half of 2021 alone, it handled more than Bt2.4 trillion ($72.7 billion) in securities trades, according to data from the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Phatra had a leading position on the largest IPO of the year – PTT Oil and Retail Business’s Bt47 billion ($1.4 billion) listing in February 2021. It completed the deal alongside Bualuang Securities, Finansa Securities, Kasikorn Securities and Tisco Securities. Bank of America, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were the global co-ordinators.

The local bookrunners carried out the roadshow for the deal in January. Despite an outbreak of Covid-19 at the time, the syndicate team was able to price the IPO shares at the top of the marketed range.

Phatra

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsThailandAsiamoney
