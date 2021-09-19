The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Vietnam's best securities house 2021

September 20, 2021
SSI Securities

Bui The Tan, SSI Securities

Vietnam’s primary equity capital markets have been in a slump for the past two years, and the Covid-19 pandemic ensured there was no recovery in the past 18 months. But as in most of Asia’s markets, secondary trading offered plenty of opportunities to firms, as investors wanted to take advantage of bouts of volatility.

In Vietnam, SSI Securities was well placed to capture the increased flow, reinforcing its position as the top securities house in the country.

SSI was the largest securities firm in Vietnam by income last year, with $189 million in revenue and a net profit of $44 million. As of June 30, 2021, its total assets were $1.55 billion.

It’s certainly doing plenty right. In Asiamoney’s 2020 Brokers Poll, SSI was voted the best for brokerage in Vietnam, as well as the best for research, sales, corporate access and execution. Members of the SSI team also took the top spots for best strategist, economist, sales trader, salesperson and various other analyst categories.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, SSI had a 12% share of the brokerage market on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange and 8% on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

