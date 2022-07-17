Vietnam's best securities house 2022

Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Viet Capital Securities Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Viet Capital Securities

Viet Capital Securities stands out for its consistent performance in Vietnam. Since 2013, the firm has been among the leading brokers by market share on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange.

Last year was no different. Viet Capital had a 4.9% share of the stock trading market, putting it in fifth place, according to data on the bourse’s website. The firm’s revenue more than doubled, year on year, in 2021 to D3.7 trillion ($159 million), while net profits almost doubled to D1.5 trillion.

Return on average equity was 27.1%, the highest among the firm’s listed peers in Vietnam.

Viet Capital’s investment banking franchise, headed by Vinh-Tuan Ngo, was also robust, showing the firm’s ability to work on major, complex deals thanks to its experience and execution capabilities.

Standout deals included the $75 million listing of Dat Xanh Services. This was the only landmark IPO in Vietnam in 2021, given that the Covid-19 pandemic and new securities laws implemented by the local regulator both had the effect of roiling the market.