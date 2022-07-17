The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Securities Houses Awards

Vietnam's best securities house 2022

July 18, 2022
Share

Viet Capital Securities

View full 2022 results
Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Viet Capital Securities.jpg
Vinh-Tuan Ngo, Viet Capital Securities

Viet Capital Securities stands out for its consistent performance in Vietnam. Since 2013, the firm has been among the leading brokers by market share on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange.

Last year was no different. Viet Capital had a 4.9% share of the stock trading market, putting it in fifth place, according to data on the bourse’s website. The firm’s revenue more than doubled, year on year, in 2021 to D3.7 trillion ($159 million), while net profits almost doubled to D1.5 trillion.

Return on average equity was 27.1%, the highest among the firm’s listed peers in Vietnam.

Viet Capital’s investment banking franchise, headed by Vinh-Tuan Ngo, was also robust, showing the firm’s ability to work on major, complex deals thanks to its experience and execution capabilities.

Standout deals included the $75 million listing of Dat Xanh Services. This was the only landmark IPO in Vietnam in 2021, given that the Covid-19 pandemic and new securities laws implemented by the local regulator both had the effect of roiling the market.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Securities Houses Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney Best Securities Houses AwardsVietnamAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree