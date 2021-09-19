The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

China Corporate and Investment Banking Awards

Best corporate and investment bank 2021

September 20, 2021
China Merchants Bank

View full 2021 results
Zheng Xinying, CMB

China Merchants Bank has once again impressed Asiamoney with its solid performance and growth, making it our choice for best corporate and investment bank in China for 2021.

Under Zheng Xinying, general manager of the investment banking department, CMB recorded domestic bond underwriting volume of Rmb780 billion ($120.4 billion) in 2020, an increase of close to 20%.

It led the way among Chinese joint stock commercial banks while continuing to put pressure on the country’s much larger, state-owned peers.

With a share of about 4% of the interbank bond market during our awards period – which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 – CMB maintained a solid footing in different pockets of the market, most notably financial bonds, medium-term notes and asset-backed notes.

CMB continued to be at the forefront of innovation in the onshore bond market, participating in new products launched by Beijing such as carbon neutrality bonds and sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs). Both are types of green bonds introduced this year to help China meet its climate objectives.

